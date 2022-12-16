Metawar Price Up 13.1% This Week (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Metawar has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. One Metawar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $173.51 million and approximately $13.61 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Token Profile

Metawar’s genesis date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00083718 USD and is down -6.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

