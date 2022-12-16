MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.70 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

