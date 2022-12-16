Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $54.20 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,144 shares during the quarter. News makes up about 3.2% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $54,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in News by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in News by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in News by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. News Co. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

News Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.