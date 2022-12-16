Michael J. Purcell Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.