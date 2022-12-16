Michael J. Purcell Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.83. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $16.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.
