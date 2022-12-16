Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.10

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 3479641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Midatech Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.71.

About Midatech Pharma

Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.

Featured Stories

