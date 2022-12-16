Millennium Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and $100,382.48 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

