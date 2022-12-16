MinePlex Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $41.45 million and $5.54 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MinePlex Coin Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,128,232 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

