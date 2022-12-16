MinePlex Trading 24.7% Higher This Week (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $39.99 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008974 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.95 or 0.05270370 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00486323 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

PLEX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,267,290 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.