Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.31. 9,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 4,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

