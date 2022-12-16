Mizuho Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $115.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.03.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN stock opened at $94.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $93.99 and a 12-month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 431.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments
In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
