Mizuho Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $40.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MBLY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $34.50 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

In related news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 47,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mobileye Global news, Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah purchased 47,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 476,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,011.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,000,011. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

