MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in November

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MGYOY traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 35,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
