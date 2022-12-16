monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MNDY opened at $118.94 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

About monday.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $1,024,000. TenCore Partners LP increased its holdings in monday.com by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. TenCore Partners LP now owns 254,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $2,419,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.