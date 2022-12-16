monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $140.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNDY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on monday.com from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.69.
Shares of MNDY opened at $118.94 on Monday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $318.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.23.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
