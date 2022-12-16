Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 8,327 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 2.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average is $241.87. The stock has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

