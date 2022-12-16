Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) Director Sells $121,471.50 in Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Gundermann sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $121,471.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Moog Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:MOG-A opened at $83.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.97.

Get Moog alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moog from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.