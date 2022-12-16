Morgan Stanley Cuts ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target to GBX 47

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 54 ($0.66) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on ITV from GBX 126 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Monday.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITV stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. The stock had a trading volume of 19,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,933. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.08. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

