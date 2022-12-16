Morgan Stanley Cuts TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $765.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $801.00 to $765.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Cfra upped their price target on TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $693.67.

TDG stock opened at $612.15 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $586.20.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

