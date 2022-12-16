Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,994,000 after buying an additional 1,524,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $87.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

