Morgan Stanley Raises National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Price Target to $52.00

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.86.

National Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.07. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $427.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,459,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $54,864.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,459,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137 shares of company stock worth $124,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in National Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in National Instruments by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in National Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

