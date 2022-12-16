Morgan Stanley Trims RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Target Price to $283.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $293.00 to $283.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

RBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.71.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $208.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $223.44. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.