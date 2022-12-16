Morgan Stanley Upgrades Crane (NYSE:CR) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price target of $116.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $98.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crane will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $616,159.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,255,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

