Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $293,554.80 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,260 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.98, for a total value of $293,554.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,729,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,792,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ MORN opened at $220.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MORN. TheStreet downgraded Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 866.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 157,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 90,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

