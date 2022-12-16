Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 7.2%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares were down 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 2,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 317,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Morphic Stock Down 7.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $963.44 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.81.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Morphic in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morphic in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

