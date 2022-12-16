Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Down 42.9% in November

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPMV remained flat at $1.10 on Friday. 865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

