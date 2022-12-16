MovieBloc Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

