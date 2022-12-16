Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 million-$23.50 million.

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ opened at $1.10 on Friday. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Get Rating ) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

See Also

