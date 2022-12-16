MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $580.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.40.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $476.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $623.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.01.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

