Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on MURGY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €255.00 ($268.42) to €270.00 ($284.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($347.37) to €350.00 ($368.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($255.79) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.75.

OTCMKTS MURGY traded down $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $31.76. 27,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,912. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

