My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 15th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0540 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $873,089.96 and $795,972.06 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

