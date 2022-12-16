Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.95

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 31300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYOV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Myovant Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Insider Transactions at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $66,807.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $89,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 360,287 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $66,807.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,140,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $248,202. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Further Reading

