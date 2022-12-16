N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 24.69 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.34). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 27.90 ($0.34), with a volume of 65,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 23.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.91 million and a PE ratio of 882.47.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

