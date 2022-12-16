Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 4.2% Higher

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.76. 39,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,706,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $132,955.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,166.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $132,955.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,166.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Natera in the first quarter worth $2,312,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 20.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

