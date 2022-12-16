Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading Up 4.2%

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) shares were up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.76. Approximately 39,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,706,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,004 shares of company stock valued at $899,161 over the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

