Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.71

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.71 and traded as low as $7.67. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 7,917 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NAII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.