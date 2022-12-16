Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $134.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00126090 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00222937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00054832 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00040785 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,073,977 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

