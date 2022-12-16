Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 16th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $20.66 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00117667 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00214974 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042648 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00054584 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,078,029 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

