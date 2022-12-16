Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 35,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 745,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
The stock has a market cap of $808.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.59%.
The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.
