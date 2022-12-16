Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.02. 35,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 745,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The stock has a market cap of $808.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.59%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RTL Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

