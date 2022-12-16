Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coupa Software from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Coupa Software from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.35. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $166.21.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,543. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,700,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coupa Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Coupa Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 153.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.