Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 794.4 days.

NEMTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nemetschek from €75.00 ($78.95) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nemetschek from €53.00 ($55.79) to €52.00 ($54.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($73.68) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €69.00 ($72.63) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $48.25 during midday trading on Friday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.30.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

