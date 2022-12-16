Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,580,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 15th total of 14,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEOG shares. William Blair raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Neogen news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $58,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 22,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $316,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,080.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan acquired 5,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,722 shares in the company, valued at $380,556.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,607,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.78. Neogen has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.75 million. Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

