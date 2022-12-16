Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.20

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and traded as high as $10.36. Neovasc shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 12,624 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neovasc Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

