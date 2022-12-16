NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $60.26

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.26 and last traded at $60.26, with a volume of 24528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NetApp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in NetApp by 3,438.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NetApp by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,539 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NetApp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

