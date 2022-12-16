Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Netflix were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.70. 62,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,018,874. The company has a market cap of $130.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

