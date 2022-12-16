New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Down 23.6% in November

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the November 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ NFE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 33,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,481. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.27%. This is a positive change from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

