New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,537 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $52.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.41. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,555. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Further Reading

