New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.47 and last traded at $31.54. 9,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,405,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.