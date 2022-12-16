Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Up 2.3%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 7,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 2,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
Nexi Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.
About Nexi
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
