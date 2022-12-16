NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,137,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the November 15th total of 1,511,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.8 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXOF remained flat at $18.98 during trading on Thursday. NEXON has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85.
About NEXON
