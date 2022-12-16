NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 4.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after buying an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $85.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

